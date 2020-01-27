This Week: Car-Free Market Street, Urban Film Fest
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Market Street Member Committee. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as it develops a plan to make sure private car-free Market Street improvements work for cyclists. They plan on doing streetside outreach and an online survey to get feedback, and need your ideas for how to do it right. Monday/tonight! Jan. 27, 5:30-7 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market, S.F.
- Tuesday Building in Resilience. A new white paper from SPUR looks at ways to build a more resilient city that is better able to recover better from floods, fires and earthquakes. Come hear about its conclusions. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 12:20 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Celebrate Private Car-Free Market Street. Lawmakers and advocates will hold an event to celebrate the start of a ban on private cars on Market Street from the waterfront to Van Ness. Wednesday, Jan.29, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (estimated); there will be a press conference at Embarcadero Plaza, followed by a bike ride to Van Ness. Then at 5:00 p.m. join a celebratory happy hour at Hazel Southern Bar & Kitchen, 1446 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Walk Private Car-Free Market Street. Join Walk San Francisco for a member walk of Market Street to celebrate the ban on private cars. Thursday, Jan. 30, 8:15-9:45 a.m., starts at Van Ness and Market in front of the SFMTA building, 1 South Van Ness, S.F.
- Thursday Housing on Church Property. The Terner Center will discuss opening up church parking lots for development of affordable housing. Thursday, Jan. 30, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 175, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.
- Sunday S.F. Urban Film Fest. The urban film festival kicks off today with a screening of First Angry Man, a look at the history of Howard Jarvis, the anti-tax revolt of the 1970s, and Prop. 13. Sunday, Feb. 2, 12:30 p.m., Roxie Theater, 3117 16th Street, S.F.
