FBI Arrests Mohammed Nuru Head of San Francisco Public Works is indicted for bribery

San Francisco Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru (in the center of the lead photo, a file picture from 2018) and restauranteur Nick James Bovis have been charged with bribing a San Francisco Airport Commissioner, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett of the San Francisco Division.

“The complaint describes a web of corruption involving bribery, kickbacks, and side deals by one of San Francisco’s highest-ranking city employees,” added U.S. Attorney Anderson in the statement. “The public is entitled to honest work from public officials, free from manipulation for the official’s own personal benefit and profit.”

Supervisor Matt Haney didn’t pull any punches in his comments about the arrest:

Apparently the Mayor is putting Director Nuru on paid "Administrative Leave." There is plenty of information here to justify his dismissal. We should begin immediately to secure both an interim and permanent plan for leadership at DPW, as well as broader accountability. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) January 28, 2020

“The corrupt behavior of Director Nuru did not happen in a vacuum. His approach was fostered and protected by city leaders. City Hall needs serious reflection, as well as major reforms in contracting, oversight, accountability,” Haney also wrote on twitter. “The entire pay-to-play culture must be taken on.”

Mayor London Breed, meanwhile, reminded people that these are still unproven allegations. “We do not know all the facts of the case at this moment and what will transpire through this investigation going forward,” she said in a statement sent to the media. But, she added, “Nothing matters more than the public trust, and each and every one of us who works for the City must hold ourselves to the highest standard. I accept nothing less for myself or for those who serve in this Administration, and I will do everything I can to ensure that those who fail to uphold that standard are held accountable.”

The press is reporting that Nuru is out on $2 million bail. He could face 20 years in prison.

Do you work with Nuru? Do you have any thoughts on the indictment? Post below.