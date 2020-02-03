This Week: Film Fest, Bridge Park, Bus Lanes
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! SF Urban Film Fest – Be Water: Civil Disobedience and the Fight for Democracy in Hong Kong. The urban film festival continues tonight and through the week. Tonight’s film is about the Hong Kong Democracy movement and how they are using creative strategies in the arts, technology, and in the streets. Monday/tonight! 6:30-8:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA), 701 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday The Bay Bridge’s New Public Park. The new Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline, operated by the East Bay Regional Parks District, is a 45-acre park that provides scenic views of the harbor, Yerba Buena Island and San Francisco. Join SPUR and see this new green space in the making before it opens to the public later this year. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 12:30 p.m., Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, 510-827-1900.
- Wednesday Transit-Only Lanes in Oakland. Join SPUR for a talk on plans for transit-only lanes in Oakland. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia Happy Hour. Join the movement to advocate for protected bike lanes from 19th to Cesar Chavez by early summer. Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Muddy’s Coffee House, 1304 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Thursday Biking After Dark Workshop. This is an indoor, classroom-only workshop for adults and teens, made possible via a partnership with the Albany YMCA with funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. No bike is required in order to participate. Thursday, Feb. 6, 7-8 p.m., Albany YMCA Annex, 1216 Solano Ave., Albany.
- Friday Women Bike Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s monthly Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips and caffeinate together. Part of the Women Bike SF program of the SF Bicycle Coalition. Friday, Feb. 7, 8-9 a.m., Vive la tarte, 1164 Howard Street, S.F.
- Saturday ConnectSF Public Workshop. What should transportation in San Francisco look like in 30 years? Join ConnectSF at this upcoming workshop. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m., Park Branch Library Meeting Room, 1833 Page Street, S.F.
