This Week: People Protected, Better Bike Plan, Jack London

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Embarcadero People Protected. In response to the Waterbar restaurant using the bike lane as a valet zone, the People Protected Bike Lane movement is planning a demonstration. Come put your body in the street to stop these scofflaws from endangering cyclists. Monday/tonight! Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m., in front of Waterbar, 399 The Embarcadero, S.F.
  • Tuesday Build a Better Bike Plan. Join a SPUR interactive workshop to help shape the city of San Jose’s Better Bike Plan 2025. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Tuesday The Walk to Jack London. Join SPUR and the Jack London Improvement District for a workshop on efforts to improve the Broadway connection between downtown Oakland and Jack London. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4-6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Thursday Light up the Night. Volunteer to help the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s bike light distribution campaign. Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-8 p.m. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. SF Bicycle Coalition members can sign up to volunteer on their website.
  • Thursday Connect SF Public Workshop. What should transportation in San Francisco look like in 30 years? Join ConnectSF at this upcoming workshop. Thursday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m., Mission Cultural Center, 2868 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Friday A New Life for SB 50. With the defeat of the transit housing density bill, what’s next for tackling the state’s housing problems? Friday, Feb. 14, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Two-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m., Alameda Main Library, Community Room, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

