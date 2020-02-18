This Week: Embarcadero Bike Lanes, How Women Travel, HSR
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Wednesday The Embarcadero Enhancement Project. A protected, two-way bikeway is being designed on the water side of the Embarcadero. Come learn about the design. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday How Women Travel. Hear about an LA Metro study to better understand women’s mobility, including key takeaways and applicability to other agencies. Presented by San Jose State University Institute for Metropolitan Studies. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m., Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St Library Room 225, San Jose.
- Thursday High-Speed Rail’s New Draft Business Plan. Come learn about the 2020 updated business plan and the progress that’s been made since 2018 toward achieving the vision of fast rail service throughout California. Thursday, Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday The History of Women in Cycling. Women have been using bicycles as tools for both adventure and social liberation for 150 years, but the individual stories are little known. Using historical photographs and hand-drawn illustrations, presenter Tessa Hulls shines a light on women who took to their bikes and knocked down gender barriers. Thursday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Marin Museum of Bicycling, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax.
- Saturday Bay Trail Ride. This ride is a flat cruise from MacArthur BART to El Cerrito Plaza by way of the Bay Bridge path and then continuing up the Bay Trail to Point Isabel, approximately 20 miles. Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., starts at MacArthur BART Station, 555 40th Street, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.