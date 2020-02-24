This Week: Valencia, Community Bike Repair, Vision Zero San Jose
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! SFMTA’s Valencia Bikeway Improvements Open House. Come give input on plans for protected bike lanes from 19th Street to Cesar Chavez at this public hearing. Monday/tonight! Feb. 24., 6-8 p.m., City College San Francisco Mission Campus, 1125 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Community Bike Repair Night. Come volunteer with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future ‘Bike It Forward’ events. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Venue will be provided upon registration. 415-431-2453, education@sfbike.org.
- Wednesday State of Transport: SF’s New Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin. What is the current state of our public transport infrastructure? What is the new director’s vision for its future? Come here a discussion. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m., Manny’s, 3092 16th Street, S.F.
- Thursday Vision Zero San Jose. San Jose adopted Vision Zero in 2015. Hear how effective it has been and where it goes from here. Thursday, Feb. 27, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Light Up the Night. Volunteer with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, handing out bike lights to those who need them. Thursday, Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, the distribution location is kept secret. Volunteer on the website.
- Thursday Culture and Biking. This talk will look at America’s 1890s bicycling craze through the lens of gender and race. Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Oakland Main Library, 125 14th Street, Oakland.
- Saturday Family Cycling Workshop. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and ready to take to paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Saturday, Feb. 29, 11-1:30 p.m., College of Alameda west side parking lot, W. Campus Dr. & College Way, Alameda.
- Saturday Bedlam. With the loss of over a half-million psychiatric hospital beds in the U.S., the mentally ill now are housed in prisons or living on the streets. Through stories of patients, families, and medical providers, Bedlam is a film that looks at the national crisis surrounding the care of the severely mentally ill. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2 p.m., Vogue Theatre, 3290 Sacramento St., S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.