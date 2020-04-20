This Week: Cities Post Pandemic, SFMTA Board, Urban Cycling

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.

Monday/tonight! Cities Post Pandemic. What implications will this pandemic have on the nature of cities? Monday/tonight! 5 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415-781-8726. Or register here.

Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.