Take Our Survey and Tell Us What You Think

Every now and again, Streetsblog likes to get a sense of who reads our publication. Our last reader survey was in 2018 and the focus of our coverage has shifted a bit over the years….partially as a result of your answers.

Streetsblog wants to continue to concentrate its coverage based on where it can be effective and informative in its mission to support the safe and livable streets movement in the Bay Area. But with limited resources, decisions have to be made about which stories to cover and where to focus. Working in conjunction with research and consultancy professionals who are graciously volunteering their time, Streetsblog is seeking feedback in order to refine its coverage strategy.

Whether you’re a regular Streetsblog reader, are visiting the website for the first time, or visit the site every now-and-then when you see something interesting on social media; we’d appreciate a few minutes of your time. We want to hear from you if our focus is going in the right direction and if we’re covering stories you want to read about. Please click here to fill out our 2020 reader survey.

These are challenging times and now, more than ever, local journalism is essential. When you’ve done the survey, please consider donating so that the Streetsblog team can continue to do its work.

Thanks. And stay safe out there.