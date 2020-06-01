This Week: Budgeting, SFMTA, Post-Retail
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Budgeting Wisely in a Time of Restraint. Join SPUR to learn about the budgetary ramifications of the pandemic for Oakland. Monday/tonight, June 1, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. Members of the public are encouraged to participate remotely. If you want to ensure your comment on any item on the agenda is received by the Board in advance of the meeting, please send an email to MTABoard@sfmta.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1 or call (415) 646-4470. Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m. Stream it live at San Francisco Government TV.
- Wednesday The Post-Retail City. COVID has devastated the retail industry (which was already hurting from online shopping). Come join a discussion on how the future of retail will impact city life. Wednesday, June 3, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Basic Bike Maintenance. At this free online workshop learn tips for basic bike maintenance. Thursday, June 4, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Everyone is invited to discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. This time they’ll be discussing Dragon Bike. Thursday, June 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Potrero Yard Reimagined. Join SFMTA for a virtual conversation about the project. Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., call 877-229-8493 and enter 119593#. There will be a Spanish language conversation from 1-2 p.m., call +1-669-900-6833 and enter 81568997301#.
