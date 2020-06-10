Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Will No Longer Transport Cops to Protests (SFGate, Fox)

BART Employee Tests Positive (SFChron)

Central Subway to Open by End of 2021 (MassTransit)

Cruise Violates Stay at Home Orders (Verge)

COVID Rates vs. City Reopening Rates (SFChron)

Public Works Paints Over BLM Bernal Hill Mural (Hoodline)

Public Works Paints Over BLM Market Street Mural (Hoodline)

Protesters Paint Berkeley Streets (Berkeleyside)

Palo Alto Urged to End ‘Systemic Exclusion’ from Park (SFChron)

Social Bubble/Pandemic Pod (SFChron)

Commentary: Study Shows Social Distancing Works (SFChron)

