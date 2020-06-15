This Week: Housing, SFMTA, No-Fare
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Housing Affordability Strategies. Join SPUR for a conversation with the team behind a report on the city’s key affordability challenges. Tuesday, June 16, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. Members of the public are encouraged to participate remotely. If you want to ensure your comment on any item on the agenda is received by the Board in advance of the meeting, please send an email to MTABoard@sfmta.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15 or call (415) 646-4470. Tuesday, June 16, 1 p.m. Stream it live at San Francisco Government TV.
- Wednesday No-Fare Transit. Luxembourg public transportation is free to the public. But all large municipalities in the United States still depend on fares. Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, June 17, 12:30. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday A Lifeline for Small Businesses. When the economy froze in March, small businesses were left in serious trouble. Join SPUR for a discussion about what’s being done to help them survive. Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes in this online workshop for adults and teens. Sunday, June 21, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.