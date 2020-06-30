Today’s Headlines
- BART Seems Barren As Riders Slow to Return (SF Gate)
- More on Muni’s Bus Only Lanes Plans (SF Chronicle)
- A 1st Look at November Ballot Measures in California (CalMatters)
- Bernal Heights Creates “Artists In Place” Neighborhood Art Walk (Hoodline)
- Less Renters Renewing Lease Creating New Renting Opportunities in the Bay (SF Gate)
- CA Adopts Zero Emission Truck Rule (LAT)
- Where Is SF’s Steepest Street? (SF Gate)
- Living in Oakland Is Many Things, But Its Not Hell (SF Chronicle)
- If You Missed It, Curbed SF Is Closed
