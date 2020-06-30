Today’s Headlines

  • BART Seems Barren As Riders Slow to Return (SF Gate)
  • More on Muni’s Bus Only Lanes Plans (SF Chronicle)
  • A 1st Look at November Ballot Measures in California (CalMatters)
  • Bernal Heights Creates “Artists In Place” Neighborhood Art Walk (Hoodline)
  • Less Renters Renewing Lease Creating New Renting Opportunities in the Bay (SF Gate)
  • CA Adopts Zero Emission Truck Rule (LAT)
  • Where Is SF’s Steepest Street? (SF Gate)
  • Living in Oakland Is Many Things, But Its Not Hell (SF Chronicle)
  • If You Missed It, Curbed SF Is Closed

