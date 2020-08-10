This Week: Resilient Downtown, People Centered Transit, Better Buses
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Planning for a More Stable and Resilient Downtown. Downtown retail has been slammed by the recession and COVID 19. Join SPUR to learn what’s being done to make downtown economies more resilient. Monday/today, Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Monday/today! People-Centered Transit. The Bay Area’s transit system is being fundamentally restructured in order to survive the pandemic. This transformation offers an opportunity to center transit on those who depend on it most. Join a panel discussion with three community leaders – Queen Vanessa Banks, Christina Rubke, and Queena Chen – as they share their visions for transit that works for seniors, people with disabilities, and underserved communities who rely on transit. Monday/today, Aug. 10, 5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Better Buses. Often neglected, bus service is a foundation of effective transit. How can bus service be improved? Join SPUR for a talk with TransitCenter’s Steven Higashide. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Bike Themed Trivia Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a virtual, bike-themed night of trivia. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Folsom Virtual Public Meeting. This is an opportunity for the public to learn about planned changes to Folsom Street between 2nd and 5th streets and provide comments on the proposal. The virtual public meeting starts Wednesday, Aug. 12, 9:30 a.m. and continues through to Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11:30 p.m. Access the meeting online during that period.
- Wednesday Carry Things by Bike. Bikes are a great tool for transportation, and the ability to carry loads of various sizes makes even more types of trips possible. At this workshop Bike East Bay will share tips to help make any size load more manageable. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Equity in Public Spaces. Join a panel of experts from across the country to explore the challenges and triumphs of creating equitable public space in cities. Thursday, Aug. 27, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.