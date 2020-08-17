This Week: Caltrain, Biking in S.F., Hazard Reporting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.

Wednesday Intro to Biking in San Francisco. Riding a bike remains a great way to get around for essential travel and to get fresh air and exercise. Join the SFBC to learn how to safely and confidently bike in the city. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5 p.m. Email for Zoom Link.

Intro to Biking in San Francisco. Riding a bike remains a great way to get around for essential travel and to get fresh air and exercise. Join the SFBC to learn how to safely and confidently bike in the city. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5 p.m. Email for Zoom Link. Wednesday Hazard Reporting Training. Potholes, malfunctioning traffic signals, broken glass in the road. These issues and more are bad news for everyone, but especially for folks on bikes. At Bike East Bay’s one-hour workshop they will share resources, tips, and tricks for sending effective hazard reports and getting issues fixed. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7-8 p.m. Email for Zoom Link.

Hazard Reporting Training. Potholes, malfunctioning traffic signals, broken glass in the road. These issues and more are bad news for everyone, but especially for folks on bikes. At Bike East Bay’s one-hour workshop they will share resources, tips, and tricks for sending effective hazard reports and getting issues fixed. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7-8 p.m. Email for Zoom Link. Thursday Prop. 13 Reform. This November, voters will find a new measure on the ballot that seeks to rescind Prop. 13 property tax protections for commercial and industrial land uses, allowing them to be taxed at full market value and generating up to $12 billion annually for schools and local governments. Join SPUR for a talk on the impacts of the measure and what it’ll take to implement if it passes. Thursday, Aug. 20, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.

Prop. 13 Reform. This November, voters will find a new measure on the ballot that seeks to rescind Prop. 13 property tax protections for commercial and industrial land uses, allowing them to be taxed at full market value and generating up to $12 billion annually for schools and local governments. Join SPUR for a talk on the impacts of the measure and what it’ll take to implement if it passes. Thursday, Aug. 20, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link. Saturday Racism, Ableism, Sexism in Bike Culture. The first bicycles were available to a privileged few. As they became cheaper to produce, the bicycle became more widely available. However, many groups were banned from riding, racing and joining clubs. This lack of representation of BIPOC and women riders has a lasting effect on who sees themselves as a potential cyclist. Come join a discussion with the San Diego Bicycle Coalition. Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.

Racism, Ableism, Sexism in Bike Culture. The first bicycles were available to a privileged few. As they became cheaper to produce, the bicycle became more widely available. However, many groups were banned from riding, racing and joining clubs. This lack of representation of BIPOC and women riders has a lasting effect on who sees themselves as a potential cyclist. Come join a discussion with the San Diego Bicycle Coalition. Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom Link. Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Sunday, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.

Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.