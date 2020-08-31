This Week: Congestion pricing, Saving Caltrain, Women Bike
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Congestion Pricing. As the economy reopens, gridlock is returning. The only proven way to reduce traffic is to stop subsidizing driving. One way to do that is by charging motorists to enter congested areas during busy periods of the day. Can that fly in San Francisco? Join SPUR for a discussion with city officials. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Caltrain Back on Track (rescheduled). Join Friends of Caltrain Executive Director Adina Levin and San Francisco Chronicle transportation reporter Rachel Swan for a behind-the-scenes conversation exploring how a ballot measure designed to provide dedicated funding for Caltrain was almost derailed and how community advocates and local leaders saved it. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. For September, the club’s reading Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels, by Hannah Ross. Thursday, Sept. 3, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike S.F. Coffee Club. This is a is a place for women and non-binary cyclists to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Sept. 4, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom Link.
