This Week: Bike Trivia, Urban Villages, Transit Governance
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Bike-Themed Trivia Night. Have fun during SFBC’s virtual Bike-themed Trivia Night. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday San José’s Urban Villages. San José’s “urban villages” — pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly, transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhoods that balance housing and jobs — are a core component to implementing the city’s Envision San José 2040 General Plan. Come hear a SPUR panel discussion about how these developments are going. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Transit Governance. Come learn about systems of regional transit governance from international leaders such as Canada, Australia and Europe and hear how these models could be applied here in the Bay Area. Thursday, Sept. 10, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Intro to Urban Cycling. In partnership with Bay Wheels, the SFBC is offering this course covering bicycling for everyday riding in SF. Thursday, Sept. 10, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday Basic Bike Mechanics: Safety Check. In this webinar, certified instructors teach how to make sure a bike is safe to ride. Saturday, Sept. 12, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.