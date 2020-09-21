This Week: Cities for Women, Affordable City, SFBC Board
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Cities For Women, By Women, With Women. Join SPUR for a discussion of how gender awareness is fundamental to the success of city planning and governance. Monday/today! Sept. 21, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday The Affordable City. Join SPUR for a discussion of this new book and hear from author Shane Phillips about policy recommendations for making cities more affordable. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Using the Public Realm to Support Local Businesses. Join SPUR and learn what cities are doing to help retailers by providing space on the street, sidewalks and other public spaces for business. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday S.F. Bay Trail. This is the debut of a monthly program exploring the many wondrous places on the San Francisco Bay Trail. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Bike to Wherever Day. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, “Bike to Work Day” is now “Bike to Wherever Day.” Go for a ride! Thursday, September 24 from 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Thursday Emergency Transit Lanes on Geary. Join SFMTA for a virtual community meeting about setting up transit-only lanes to improve the 38 Geary. Thursday, Sept. 24, 12 p.m. Join online meeting here.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.