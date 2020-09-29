This Week: Smart City Cycling, Public Safety, D-11
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Smart City Cycling. Looking to get comfortable riding a bike in San Francisco? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic + anyone already riding who wants to hone their skills. Tuesday/tonight!, Sept. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Reimagine Public Safety Taskforce. How can Oakland move away from sending the police for all issues of public safety? What are alternative responses and investments that can address the root causes of violence and crime (such as health services, housing, jobs, etc)? Join a city task force to discuss. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday D-11 Candidate Forum. Hear from the candidates for San Francisco Board of Supervisors for the November election. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Vision 2022. Join SPUR and a coalition of elected officials and environmental leaders as they discuss the potential creation of a statewide ballot measure for November 2022. This “mega” measure could generate funding to build the comprehensive transit network the Bay Area has always dreamed about. Thursday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m-12 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday Women & Non-binary Bike SF Coffee Club. This is the place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Oct. 2, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.