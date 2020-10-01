Today’s Headlines
- Some Bay Area Residents Refusing to Pay Rent (Gate)
- SF Jumps from Red to Orange in COVID Danger Map (Gate)
- Passenger Rail Company Brightline Selling $3.2 Billion in Bonds for 1st Leg of Line between Vegas and California. (Vegas Sun)
- Uber and Lyft Are Stocked w/former Obama admin. Would a President Biden embrace them? (New Republic)
- Among Bills Signed by Governor Newsom:
- Some (weak) police accountability rules (SF Chronicle)
- Going forward, CA companies must hire a wider range of people on their boards (SF Chronicle)
- California task force to study reparations (LA Times)
- It’s Going to Be Hot, Dry and Windy Again This Weekend (Chronicle)
- Air Quality Could Get Worse Again Today (Chronicle)
- Debate in Twin Peaks Over Future of Local Gas Station (Hoodline)
National Headlines at Streetsblog USA. State Headlines at Streetsblog California.