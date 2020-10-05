This Week: Park Access, Potrero Yard, Street Design
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Ideas + Action Opening Keynote with Mitchell J. Silver. Join SPUR’s Ideas + Action 2020 conference and hear the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation talk about how his city is working to ensure equitable park access and what the pandemic has shown about the value of urban public space. Monday/today! Oct. 5, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Potrero Yard Modernization. This is a SF Planning Historic Preservation Commission-led meeting to discuss the historic component of the Potrero Yard Modernization Project. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 12:30 p.m. Stream HERE. Call to comment: (415) 655-0001 / Access Code: 146 703 5243.
- Wednesday Who Are Streets Designed For? Join SPUR’s Ideas + Action 2020 conference and hear a discussion of how we can build streets designed by, and for, everyone. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday Public Space in a Post Pandemic World. Join SPUR’s Ideas + Action 2020 conference for a conversation about COVID-19 and the design of public spaces. Friday, Oct. 9, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling. Go on a guided group ride to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. Saturday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F. Details and Registration HERE.
- Saturday Teaching Kids to Ride. Bike East Bay’s certified instructor will offer a brief step-by-step of a learn-to-ride method, followed by a panel discussion on challenges and bright spots for teaching kids of all ages to ride a bike. Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.