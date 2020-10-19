This Week: Transport Pricing, Danish Housing, Diesel Free
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Value-Driven Transportation Pricing. What if motorists had to pay the full costs of driving? Come hear a SPUR talk about efforts to eliminate subsidies paid to drivers. Monday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday How the Danish and the Japanese Build Housing. Dense cities in Denmark and Japan seem to be able to deliver housing at a more reasonable rate than the Bay Area. SPUR discusses how Danish and Japanese models for home construction could be applied here. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Diesel Free by ’33. SPUR hosts a discussion of how the Bay Area can phase out diesel fuel by 2033. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday On-Bike Practice for Adults. This class is part of the SFMTA’s Bicycle Safety Education program, presented in partnership with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. Saturday, Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Sunday Picnic on Telegraph. Spend the day walking, shopping, and dining on the street. Enjoy expanded outdoor seating on the newly repaved Telegraph Ave and relish in some safe and socially distanced time outdoors. Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Telegraph Ave from 39th to 51st St, Oakland.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes at this two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Sunday, Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.