This Week: Ocean Beach, Board Meeting, Caltrain
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Ocean Beach Master Plan. SPUR worked with local, regional, state and federal agencies to develop the Ocean Beach Master Plan, one of the Bay Area’s first sea level rise adaptation plans. Come hear what the plan recommends. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register HERE.
- Wednesday Phone Banking for Caltrain. Join SPUR for an evening of phone banking to support RR, the Caltrain measure. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Biking After Dark. Biking after dark can be fun, but it’s important to plan ahead and make sure you have the right equipment. Learn how with Bike East Bay. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m. Register HERE.
- Thursday Bus Lanes on the Freeway. Join SPUR and learn how San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle are expediting their regional express bus networks, and hear about plans to do the same in the Bay Area. Thursday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Intro to Biking in S.F. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to learn how to safely and confidently bike in the city. Thursday, Oct. 29, 5-6 p.m. Register HERE.
- Thursday Phone Bank for 15. By reforming commercial property tax rates, Prop 15 will provide billions of needed dollars for schools, public transit, parks, and city services statewide. Join Bike East Bay and make calls to support this measure. Thursday, Oct. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Register HERE.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.