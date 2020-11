Today’s Headlines

COVID Spread Triggers Closure Steps In Multiple Counties (SFist, SFChron, SFExaminer, East Bay Times)

Van Ness Gets Red Bus Lane (SFist)

Golden Gate Tolls Bridge Tolls May Go Up As District Faces Fiscal Crisis (SFChron)

Biden Can Save Fiscally Strapped Bay Area Public Transit (SFChron)

S.F. Gadfly Legislation Would Prevent An Individual From Blocking Projects (SFChron)

Why Caltrain RR Measure Wins Even If It Loses In Santa Clara County (KQED)

Streetsblog S.F. will publish minimally today in recognition of Veterans Day

