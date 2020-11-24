A Happy Socially Distanced Thanksgiving

Gobble Gobble

COVIDTurkeyReframed

Streetsblog wishes its readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday… with extra emphasis this year on “safe.”

With COVID cases surging throughout the nation, and vaccines on the horizon, we hope most of our readers are avoiding unnecessary travel. And if they are seeing family, we hope they’ll get tested, socially distance, and try to meet outside. Better yet, let’s hope and look forward to a wonderful, pandemic-free Thanksgiving with family and friends in 2021!

We’ll be back on Monday with updated headlines and all the latest from the livable streets movement.

Meanwhile, Streetsblog is starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now.

donate

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

thanksgiving_turkey_T

A Happy Streetsblog Thanksgiving

By Roger Rudick |
Streetsblog wishes its readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll be back on Monday with updated headlines and all the latest from the livable streets movement. Meanwhile, Streetsblog is starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now!
thanksgiving_turkey_T

A Happy Streetsblog Thanksgiving

By Roger Rudick |
Streetsblog wishes its readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll be back on Monday with updated headlines and all the latest from the livable streets movement. Meanwhile, Streetsblog is starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now!

A Happy and Safe New Year from Streetsblog San Francisco

By Roger Rudick |
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for the holidays tomorrow and Friday. We wish you a safe and happy New Year’s celebration. Get in a good walk or bike ride with that time off! On Monday, January 4, Streetsblog will be back in full swing. We’ll continue our coverage of Bike Yield, WalkSF, Muni, Caltrain, […]

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Aaron Bialick |
This week, get updated on the Van Ness BRT Project, enjoy a Black Friday Critical Mass, and have a happy Thanksgiving! Here are the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday: Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit Community Outreach Meeting. The SF County Transportation Authority is meeting with neighborhood groups around the city to update residents on the Van […]