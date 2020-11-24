A Happy Socially Distanced Thanksgiving Gobble Gobble

Streetsblog wishes its readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday… with extra emphasis this year on “safe.”

With COVID cases surging throughout the nation, and vaccines on the horizon, we hope most of our readers are avoiding unnecessary travel. And if they are seeing family, we hope they’ll get tested, socially distance, and try to meet outside. Better yet, let’s hope and look forward to a wonderful, pandemic-free Thanksgiving with family and friends in 2021!

We’ll be back on Monday with updated headlines and all the latest from the livable streets movement.

Meanwhile, Streetsblog is starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now.