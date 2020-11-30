This Week: Slow Streets, Planning and Nature, Bay Trail
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! S.F. Slow Streets “Office Hours” SFMTA planners and engineers want to hear about the Slow Streets Program in your neighborhood. Monday/today! Nov. 30, 5 p.m. Call 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 161 723 944 or click to join meeting. Meeting repeats on Wed., Dec. 2, 12 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday City Planning and Nature. Join SPUR for this discussion of how to plan cities that are resilient and preserve natural habitats. Wed., Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Update on the Bay Trail. This program spotlights interesting places along the 350 mile Bay Trail. Wed., Dec. 2, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday How can the transportation system expand while reducing greenhouse gas emissions? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Transit Matters: From COVID Recovery to World-Class Transit for All. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for an in-depth discussion with the Bay Area’s public transit leaders for how we move forward after the pandemic. Thursday, Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Bayview Quick-Build Project. Join SFMTA engineers and planners to hear about the quick-build safety project for the Bayview. Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. Call 888-398-2342 and enter the code 8647385. Or click to join meeting.
- Sunday How to Clean Your Bike and keep it running smoothly. Join Bike East Bay for a presentation on how to get out the grit and grime and make sure your steed stays in good condition. Sunday, Dec. 6, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.