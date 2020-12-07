This Week: Anza, Re-imagine Streets, Urban Cycling
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Anza Street Bike Lanes. Come give your input and learn about bike lanes planned for Anza Street in the Richmond. This event repeats through next week. Starts Monday/today! Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m. Attend virtual meeting.
- Wednesday Re-imagine Our Streets. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and discuss re-imagined streets. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. This online Bike East Bay workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible with funding provided by the City of Oakland. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday All-Weather Biking. This SFBC class, designed for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating urban streets, will teach you how to be prepared for whatever comes our way. Thursday, Dec. 10, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest Street, Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland. Register for Wait List.
- Sunday Freedom from Training Wheels. This SFBC class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (and they will be sanitizing them between students). Or bring your own. Registration required. Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Redding Elementary School, 1421 Pine St., S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.