Thank You Bay Area!

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for a very successful End of the Year Fundraising Drive! Over the weekend, we received word that the craigslist Charitable Fund had awarded Streetsblog SF a $25,000 grant to help with 2021, raising our total for the drive to $45,685. While this is just under our goal, it’s enough to assure that Streetsblog San Francisco will continue to publish for all of 2021 assuming our advertising income remains steady.

We couldn’t have done this without each and every one of the 78 donations we received for Streetsblog SF and we wanted to thank you all for all your support, be it a donation, a post on social media, or even just reading and commenting on an article.

In April of 2019, it looked as though we might have to shutter Streetsblog SF, but our readers responded with an unprecedented show of support for a middle-of-the-year desperation drive. This year, COVID crushed our spring and summer fundraisers as it did for many non-profits and you responded again, letting us know that you want Streetsblog SF to remain open and strong. In fact, we’re even planning some small expansions for 2021.

And it means the world to all of us. A journalist of Roger’s caliber can find work anywhere, but he’s here because he thinks that what Streetsblog does is important. Knowing all of you feel the same way is truly affirming.

Now if you’re reading this and feel like you missed out and want to make a donation, there’s no time like the present to make one today. Just click here to get started!