This Week: Biden, City Cycling, Bummer Market Street
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday What Will Biden Mean for Transit? The U.S. will soon have a transit-friendly administration in the White House and a Democratic-majority in the Senate. Streets for People is kicking off 2021 with an opportunity to hear from Scott Goldstein, Policy Director at Transportation for America, on what this might mean for sustainable transportation. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. RSVP for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? This class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Bummer Market Street Town Hall. Join this Bicycle Coalition event and hear from SFMTA Board Directors Cheryl Brinkman and Amanda Eaken about plans for a scaled back “Better Market Street” with sharrows. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5:30-6:30 pm. RSVP for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. This is a two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Powered Scooter Share. SFMTA is preparing to issue the next round of Powered Scooter Share permits to take effect as soon as the current permits expire in April. As part of that process, the agency is considering minor updates and wants to hear from the public. Thursday, Jan. 14, 4 p.m. Join online meeting.
- Thursday How Fines Harm Californians. Join SPUR and hear how the Bay Area is striving to eliminate regressive fees and deliver equitable fines. Thursday, Jan. 14, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.