This Week: Geary, GHGs, Smart City Cycling
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/Today! Geary Community Advisory Committee Meeting. The Geary CAC provides input on the Geary Rapid Project and the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. Tuesday/today! Jan. 19, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting via computer or call 415-915-0757 Conference ID: 407 016 32#.
- Wednesday A Vision for an Equitable and Sustainable San Francisco. San Francisco is crafting a climate action plan that will set a course for the city’s net-zero emissions future. Join SPUR and the City and County of San Francisco for an interactive workshop. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 12-2:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. This class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic as well as riders who want to hone their skills. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft with Bike East Bay. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Vision 2022: Climate & Clean Air. SPUR and Move LA have convened a series of panels laying the foundation for a statewide ballot measure that would generate funding to accelerate the deployment of climate change-abating transportation, infrastructure, and other technologies. Joint them for a discussion. Thursday, Jan. 21, 10-12 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. The BPAC advises on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Thursday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.