This Week: SFBC Board, Riding at Night, Mission Bay
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/tonight! SFBC Board Candidate Forum. Meet the candidates virtually. All candidates running for the board of directors will be given an opportunity to speak and to answer questions from members. Monday/tonight! Jan. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Riding at Night/All Weather. This class, designed for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating city streets, will teach you how to be prepared for whatever comes your way. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Mission Bay Transportation Improvement. This city-sponsored community advisory body charged with providing input to the SFMTA, Department of Public Works, and the Police Department and decision-makers regarding the allocation of monies in the Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund. Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Click here to join the meeting or call 415-915-0757, conference ID: 909 762 117#.
- Thursday Cities Post COVID. Vaccines are rolling out. The end of the COVID crisis is finally in sight. What will cities look like when life returns to “normal?” Join SPUR to discuss. Thursday, Jan. 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Statewide Parking Reform. Parking–whether it’s on the street or in surface lots and structures–degrades the quality of urban spaces, takes up space that could be utilized for other uses, encourages driving, and increases air pollution. Join SPUR to discuss how this can be changed. Thursday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Biden’s Urban Agenda. What does a shift in our country’s leadership mean for the future of cities? Join SPUR for a discussion. Friday, Jan. 29, 12:30-1:30 pm. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.