This Week: Hayward Protected Lanes, Transbay 2, Transit Lanes
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/Tonight! Hayward Protected Bike Lane Project. The Hayward Transportation Division will introduce and receive feedback on the planned completion of bicycle and pedestrian roadway improvements along Patrick Avenue in South Hayward. Monday/tonight! Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. Click for Zoom info.
- Tuesday Planning for a New Transbay Crossing. What is the approach to planning and delivering this megaproject? Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday California Street Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes. SFMTA will take public comment on the eastern part of a proposed emergency transit lane on California Street, from Franklin Street to Front Street. Wednesday, Feb 24, 2 p.m. Join online via Skype for the full audio/video presentation. Join by phone in English at 1-888-398-2342, Code: 8647385#
Join by phone in Cantonese at 1-888-363-4734, Code: 7014320#.
- Wednesday What is Caltrain’s Future? Join SPUR and hear scenarios for how Caltrain will emerge from the pandemic. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Riding a Scooter in S.F. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn how to safely ride a SPIN scooter. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Vision Zero Strategy Update. The SFMTA will be updating the city’s Vision Zero Action Strategy in 2021 and wants public input. Thursday, Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m. Microsoft Teams: Click here to join the meeting or Call-in: +1 (415) 915-0757, Conference ID# 132045054#
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades are underway on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about the progress, comment and give concerns about construction. Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Check SFMTA for Zoom link/information.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.