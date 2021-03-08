This Week: Youth Transportation, Public Comment Training, Bike Theft Prevention
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Youth Transportation Advisory Committee. SFMTA’s YTAB helps get input for policies and practices to help the agency serve young people and a future generation of transit riders. Monday/tonight! March 8, 6-8 p.m. Click to join meeting. Or call in 415-915-0757, Phone Conference ID: 641 288 321#
- Wednesday Public Comment Training. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for their quarterly skills training on how to give effective public comments at SFMTA, the Board of Supervisors, or any public hearing. They’ll cover how to frame arguments, tell your personal story, and identifying when to comment, plus provide time to draft and workshop your public comments. Wednesday, March 10, 5:30 p.m. RSVP for the Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft with experts from Bike East Bay. Wednesday, March 10, 7-8 p.m. RSVP for Zoom link.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s headlight distribution event. Thursday, March 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. This event is full, but sign up for the wait list if interested. Join this Bike East Bay class of on-road, on-bike practice sessions. Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Shafter Ave and Forest Street, Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.