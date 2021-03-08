Today’s Headlines

  • Covid Reshaping Streets (SFExaminer)
  • Street Mural Love Letter to Slow Streets (SFGate)
  • Reduce Ferry Fares, Increase Service? (SFChon, CBSLocal, KTVU)
  • More on Completion Date for Central Subway (SFBay)
  • Republicans Try to Strip Transit from COVID Relief (FoxNews)
  • Police Seek Hit & Run Driver (SFExaminer)
  • “Work from Home” Moving People to Central Valley? (SFChron)
  • History of the Ferry Building (SFChron)
  • Delivery Robots Are “Pedestrians?” (Car&Driver)
  • Historic Signs in the East Bay (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Complete High-speed Rail (FresnoBee)
  • Commentary: Streamline Environmental Reviews (MarinIJ)

