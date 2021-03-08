Today’s Headlines
- Covid Reshaping Streets (SFExaminer)
- Street Mural Love Letter to Slow Streets (SFGate)
- Reduce Ferry Fares, Increase Service? (SFChon, CBSLocal, KTVU)
- More on Completion Date for Central Subway (SFBay)
- Republicans Try to Strip Transit from COVID Relief (FoxNews)
- Police Seek Hit & Run Driver (SFExaminer)
- “Work from Home” Moving People to Central Valley? (SFChron)
- History of the Ferry Building (SFChron)
- Delivery Robots Are “Pedestrians?” (Car&Driver)
- Historic Signs in the East Bay (SFGate)
- Commentary: Complete High-speed Rail (FresnoBee)
- Commentary: Streamline Environmental Reviews (MarinIJ)
