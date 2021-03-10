Today’s Headlines

Transit Groups Want Vaccine Prioritization (DailyJournal)

More on Stimulus Money (SFChron)

The Dream of an HSR System (Vox)

SFMTA Says Speeding a Challenge at Lake Merced (SFExaminer)

Motorist Kills Man in Wheelchair in Millbrae Crosswalk (KTVU)

Motorist Seriously Injures Cyclist in Golden Gate Park (KPIX)

History of the Interstate System (Cheddar)

Salesforce Cuts Back on Office Space (SFChron)

Positive Environmental Impacts of Pandemic (Manufacturing)

More on Ferris Wheel? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Transport Agencies Should Measure Differently (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?