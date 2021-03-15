Today’s Headlines
- Infrastructure Bill is Coming (CBSLocal)
- More on Transit and the Stimulus (NYTimes)
- More on Transit Workers and Vaccine Eligibility (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)
- How Will Students get to School? (SFExaminer)
- Marin Transit Agencies Hope for Rebound (MarinIJ)
- Amtrak Restores Daily Service (TransportationTodayNews)
- More on Making ‘Shared Streets’ Permanent (SFExaminer, SFGate)
- More on New Mixed Use for Valencia (SFExaminer)
- ‘Crash’ vs ‘Accident’ (EastBayTimes)
- How Remote Work Changed Lives (CNN)
- Commentary: Why San Carlos is a Happy City (DailyJournal)
