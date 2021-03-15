Today’s Headlines

Infrastructure Bill is Coming (CBSLocal)

More on Transit and the Stimulus (NYTimes)

More on Transit Workers and Vaccine Eligibility (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)

How Will Students get to School? (SFExaminer)

Marin Transit Agencies Hope for Rebound (MarinIJ)

Amtrak Restores Daily Service (TransportationTodayNews)

More on Making ‘Shared Streets’ Permanent (SFExaminer, SFGate)

More on New Mixed Use for Valencia (SFExaminer)

‘Crash’ vs ‘Accident’ (EastBayTimes)

How Remote Work Changed Lives (CNN)

Commentary: Why San Carlos is a Happy City (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?