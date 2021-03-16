Today’s Headlines
- Lawmaker Pushes for Automated Speed Enforcement (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Vision Zero Is Possible (Planetizen)
- Transit Funding and Other Parts of Stimulus (NYTimes)
- HSR Could Get Over $200 Billion from Feds (SmartCitiesDive)
- Americans Ready for Trains Again (Slate)
- Changes for San Mateo Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
- More on Transit Workers Eligible for Vaccine (CBSLocal)
- S.F. Workers Reflect on Brutal Pandemic Year (SFChron)
- NIMBYs Trump Progressives in Silicon Valley (SJSpotlight)
- Oakland’s Abandoned Car Epidemic (SFGate)
- Vote on Ferris Wheel (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Letters: Parklets are Ugly? (SFChron)
