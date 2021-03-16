Today’s Headlines

Lawmaker Pushes for Automated Speed Enforcement (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Vision Zero Is Possible (Planetizen)

Transit Funding and Other Parts of Stimulus (NYTimes)

HSR Could Get Over $200 Billion from Feds (SmartCitiesDive)

Americans Ready for Trains Again (Slate)

Changes for San Mateo Ferry Service (DailyJournal)

More on Transit Workers Eligible for Vaccine (CBSLocal)

S.F. Workers Reflect on Brutal Pandemic Year (SFChron)

NIMBYs Trump Progressives in Silicon Valley (SJSpotlight)

Oakland’s Abandoned Car Epidemic (SFGate)

Vote on Ferris Wheel (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Letters: Parklets are Ugly? (SFChron)

