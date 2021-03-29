This Week: Slow Streets, Scooters, Shotwell
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Can We Make Slow Streets Permanent? Do slow streets have a permanent future? Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, March 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Scooter Riding Basics. Interested in riding a scooter in SF, and learning how to use the Spin scooter system? Join SPIN and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar. Tuesday, March 30, 5:30-6:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Shotwell Slow Streets Community Meeting. Join SFMTA for a brief presentation and Q&A regarding the Shotwell Slow Street. Wednesday, March 31, 11-12 p.m. Join Online Meeting or call 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 764 671 793#
- Wednesday 30×30 in the post-COVID world. Join the SF Transit riders for a discussion of the 30×30 vision and how it relates to SFMTA’s Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes and the newly proposed 5-minute network. Wednesday, March 31, 5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Sanchez Slow Street: Community Meeting. Join SFMTA for a brief presentation and Q&A regarding the Sanchez Slow Street. Wednesday, March 31, 6-7:30 p.m. Join Online Meeting or call 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 354 182 89#
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. For April, they’re reading Trans-Galactic Bike Ride: Feminist Bicycle Science Fiction Stories of Transgender and Nonbinary Adventurers, edited by Lydia Rogue. Thursday, April 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This class is for children ages 2-5. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use for free. Saturday, April 3, 10-3 p.m. Now Hunter’s Point, 155 Jennings Street., S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.