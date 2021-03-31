Today’s Headlines

Pedestrian Killed in Outer Mission ID’d (SFExaminer)

San Jose Seeks to Make Roads Safer (SJSpotLight)

What San Jose Plans to do About Sideshows (EastBayTimes)

More on SamTrans Getting Fed Relief (CBSLocal)

Saving Portola’s Greenhouses (SFChron)

East Bay’s Secret Stairs (Berkeleyside)

Techies Going to Austin (SFGate)

Truckers Skeptical on Congestion Pricing (FreightWaves)

Commentary: Bay Area Needs Another Lockdown (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: We must do More For Public Transit (Fortune)

Commentary: Stop Gaslighting about Car-Free JFK, Supervisor Walton (SFExaminer)

