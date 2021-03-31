Today’s Headlines

  • Pedestrian Killed in Outer Mission ID’d (SFExaminer)
  • San Jose Seeks to Make Roads Safer (SJSpotLight)
  • What San Jose Plans to do About Sideshows (EastBayTimes)
  • More on SamTrans Getting Fed Relief (CBSLocal)
  • Saving Portola’s Greenhouses (SFChron)
  • East Bay’s Secret Stairs (Berkeleyside)
  • Techies Going to Austin (SFGate)
  • Truckers Skeptical on Congestion Pricing (FreightWaves)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Needs Another Lockdown (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: We must do More For Public Transit (Fortune)
  • Commentary: Stop Gaslighting about Car-Free JFK, Supervisor Walton (SFExaminer)

