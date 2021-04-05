This Week: Sanchez, Oakland Ballpark, Downtowns
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Sanchez Slow Street: Community Meeting. Join SFMTA for a brief presentation and Q&A regarding the Sanchez Slow Street. Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Online Meeting, 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 833 141 965#
- Tuesday Transportation & the New Ballpark. How will the new Oakland A’s ballpark impact your ride? Join community leaders from Walk Oakland Bike Oakland, East Bay Transit Riders, the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Jack London District, and Bike Walk Alameda in this online town hall moderated by Bike East Bay. Tuesday, April 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Future of Downtowns. Join SPUR for a discussion of the future of downtowns, post COVID. Wednesday, April 7, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Biking at Night. Join Bike East Bay to learn how to bike safely at night. Wednesday, April 7, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Shotwell Slow Streets Community Meeting. Join SFMTA for a brief presentation and Q&A regarding the Shotwell Slow Street. Thursday, April 8, 2-3 p.m. Online Meeting, 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 642 594 067#
- Friday Can Speed Cameras Improve Equity? Join SPUR and hear from policymakers and advocates on the opportunities and equity concerns connected to speed safety cameras. Friday, April 9, 2-3 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use for free. Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. India Basin Shoreline Park, Hunters Point Blvd. & Hawes St., S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.