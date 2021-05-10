This Week: Bike Friendly, City Trivia, Geary
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Bike Friendly Facilities. Are your facilities ready for more bicyclist? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a fast-paced hour with SFMTA, City and County of SF, and Bikes Make Life Better as they explore bike-friendly facilities. Tuesday, May 11, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday City Trivia Night. City Trivia Night is back at SPUR. Bring your own team of six or join up with other urbanists at the event to compete for the figurative crown and prizes. Tuesday, May 11, 5-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Geary Community Advisory Committee Meeting. The Geary CAC provides input on the Geary Rapid Project and the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. Wednesday, May 12, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting via computer or call 415-915-0757 Conference ID: 407 016 32#.
- Thursday Transit Governance Models and Options for the Bay Area. Navigating the Bay Area’s fragmented transit system can be a challenging and confusing experience for riders. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Join Seamless Bay Area and learn what opportunities lie ahead for transit governance reform. Thursday, May 13, 12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Building a Better Future for the Region. The SPUR Regional Strategy, comprised of two dozen policy reports and over 170 recommendations, provides a vision for the region’s next 50 years. Come learn about the strategy and ask questions. Thursday, May 13, 12-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. This is a Bike East Bay class for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest St., Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland. Register HERE.
- Sunday On Bike Practice for Adults. Join this SFBC class to practice beginner skills including confidently starting and stopping, and scanning and signaling to communicate next moves. After practicing those skills in a car-free space, participants will go on a guided, on-road ride to practice what they have learned. Sunday, May 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings St @ Cargo way, S.F. Register for Wait List.
