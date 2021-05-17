This Week: Transportation Justice, Hayward, Smart City
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Transportation as a Means for Justice. For more than twenty years, TransForm has advocated for healthier and more connected communities. In 2020 they welcomed Darnell Grisby as the organization’s new Executive Director. Join SPUR president Alicia John-Baptiste for a conversation with Grisby. Tuesday, May 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Latest in Hayward. Join Bike East Bay for this update on a project to build Hayward’s first protected bike lane. Wed., May 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by city traffic, and for anyone already riding and looking to hone their skills. Wed., May 19, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Ride of Silence. San Francisco’s annual Ride of Silence is a solemn group ride to honor those who have been injured or killed while biking. Wed., May 19, 6-8 p.m. Starts in Chan Kajaal Park, 17th Street (between Shotwell and Folsom), S.F. Register HERE.
- Thursday Will the Feds Fund California’s Transportation? Join a SPUR panel of transportation leaders with insight into the Biden/Harris Administration’s plans for a discussion about federal transportation dollars. Thursday, May 20, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Bike to Wherever Day. What place has given you joy or hope during these challenging times? Do you have a favorite mural, vista point, or park that you love to see along your ride? Take a photo and share it with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition using #BTWD and @sfbike. Friday, May 21, wherever. For East Bay Riders, check out Bike East Bay’s web page.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Join this Bike East Bay class to learn on-road, on-your-bike skills, working in small groups with certified instructors. Saturday, May 22, 12-4 p.m. Register HERE.
