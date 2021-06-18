Today’s Headlines
- Geary 38 Faster Where Transit Lanes Added (MassTransit)
- Ferry Service Resumes to Giants Games (RichmondStandard)
- VTA’s Challenges to Restart Service (MercNews)
- Alternatives to Uber/Lyft Price Hikes (MarketWatch)
- India Basin Park Breaks Ground (SFChron)
- Can Foster City Fight Sea Level Rise? (SFChron)
- Oakland Museum Campus Renovation (Hoodline)
- The Crews that Clean Up Oakland (SFGate)
- What Happened to San Jose’s Chinatowns? (KQED)
- Will Carbon Labels Help the Planet? (WashPost)
- How Egregious a Deadly Driver Has to be to Get Charged (SFGate)
