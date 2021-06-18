Today’s Headlines

Geary 38 Faster Where Transit Lanes Added (MassTransit)

Ferry Service Resumes to Giants Games (RichmondStandard)

VTA’s Challenges to Restart Service (MercNews)

Alternatives to Uber/Lyft Price Hikes (MarketWatch)

India Basin Park Breaks Ground (SFChron)

Can Foster City Fight Sea Level Rise? (SFChron)

Oakland Museum Campus Renovation (Hoodline)

The Crews that Clean Up Oakland (SFGate)

What Happened to San Jose’s Chinatowns? (KQED)

Will Carbon Labels Help the Planet? (WashPost)

How Egregious a Deadly Driver Has to be to Get Charged (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?