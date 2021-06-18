Today’s Headlines

  • Geary 38 Faster Where Transit Lanes Added (MassTransit)
  • Ferry Service Resumes to Giants Games (RichmondStandard)
  • VTA’s Challenges to Restart Service (MercNews)
  • Alternatives to Uber/Lyft Price Hikes (MarketWatch)
  • India Basin Park Breaks Ground (SFChron)
  • Can Foster City Fight Sea Level Rise? (SFChron)
  • Oakland Museum Campus Renovation (Hoodline)
  • The Crews that Clean Up Oakland (SFGate)
  • What Happened to San Jose’s Chinatowns? (KQED)
  • Will Carbon Labels Help the Planet? (WashPost)
  • How Egregious a Deadly Driver Has to be to Get Charged (SFGate)

