This Week: Geary, Diesel, Women Bike

Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.

Wednesday Geary Transit Lanes Join the SFMTA and comment on the 38 Geary Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes evaluation results and next steps to make the lanes permanent. Wednesday, June 30, 4-6 p.m. Join the meeting online. Or call in (audio only): 415-915-0757; phone conference ID: 361 443 875#

Geary Transit Lanes Join the SFMTA and comment on the 38 Geary Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes evaluation results and next steps to make the lanes permanent. Wednesday, June 30, 4-6 p.m. Join the meeting online. Or call in (audio only): 415-915-0757; phone conference ID: 361 443 875# Thursday How do we Get Off Diesel? What will it take to quickly transition to cleaner solutions and what could we do if California voters approve $70 billion over the next two decades to fight for clean air and abate climate change? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, July 1, 10-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.

How do we Get Off Diesel? What will it take to quickly transition to cleaner solutions and what could we do if California voters approve $70 billion over the next two decades to fight for clean air and abate climate change? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, July 1, 10-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link. Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, July 2, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.

Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.