Today’s Headlines
- BART Returns to Pre-Pandemic Service a Month Earlier Than Expected (SFGate)
- Muni Returns Some Service, Riders Left Out Aren’t Happy (Examiner)
- Examiner Dubs Transit Construction on Van Ness “The Mess in Van Ness”
- Traffic Mess on Van Ness Is “Bad for Business” (SFGate, HereSay)
- Bickering Between BART/A’s Causes Cancellation of “Fireworks” (East Bay Times)
- The Federal Infrastructure Bill Faces an Unclear path in the Senate (Politico)
- California Budget Center looks at state budget
- Gov’s Recall Election Set for September 14 (CalMatters)
- Bay Area Gas Prices Spike (East Bay Times)
