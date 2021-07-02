Today’s Headlines

BART Returns to Pre-Pandemic Service a Month Earlier Than Expected (SFGate)

Muni Returns Some Service, Riders Left Out Aren’t Happy (Examiner)

Examiner Dubs Transit Construction on Van Ness “The Mess in Van Ness”

Traffic Mess on Van Ness Is “Bad for Business” (SFGate, HereSay)

Bickering Between BART/A’s Causes Cancellation of “Fireworks” (East Bay Times)

The Federal Infrastructure Bill Faces an Unclear path in the Senate (Politico)

California Budget Center looks at state budget

Gov’s Recall Election Set for September 14 (CalMatters)

Bay Area Gas Prices Spike (East Bay Times)

Streetsblog will be off the rest of today, July 2 returning Tuesday, July 6.