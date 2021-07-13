Today’s Headlines
- Free Muni for Youths (SFExaminer, SFGate)
- More on Expanding Ferry Service (KPIX5)
- SamTrans Awaits S.F. Payment for Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- SMART Exec Delays Retirement (MarinIJ)
- SMART Begins Freight Service (MarinIJ)
- More on Perks for Transit (Marketplace)
- Parklets Closer to Becoming Permanent (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Livermore (EastBayTimes)
- More Record Setting Temps in California (SFGate)
- Commentary: Tesla Sucks as Much as Any Other Car Company (SFGate)
- Commentary: Morale, Solutions and San Francisco (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Contra Costa Should Reject Sprawl (EastBayTimes)
