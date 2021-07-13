Today’s Headlines

Free Muni for Youths (SFExaminer, SFGate)

More on Expanding Ferry Service (KPIX5)

SamTrans Awaits S.F. Payment for Caltrain (DailyJournal)

SMART Exec Delays Retirement (MarinIJ)

SMART Begins Freight Service (MarinIJ)

More on Perks for Transit (Marketplace)

Parklets Closer to Becoming Permanent (SFChron)

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Livermore (EastBayTimes)

More Record Setting Temps in California (SFGate)

Commentary: Tesla Sucks as Much as Any Other Car Company (SFGate)

Commentary: Morale, Solutions and San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Contra Costa Should Reject Sprawl (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?