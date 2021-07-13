Today’s Headlines

  • Free Muni for Youths (SFExaminerSFGate)
  • More on Expanding Ferry Service (KPIX5)
  • SamTrans Awaits S.F. Payment for Caltrain (DailyJournal)
  • SMART Exec Delays Retirement (MarinIJ)
  • SMART Begins Freight Service (MarinIJ)
  • More on Perks for Transit (Marketplace)
  • Parklets Closer to Becoming Permanent (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Livermore (EastBayTimes)
  • More Record Setting Temps in California (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Tesla Sucks as Much as Any Other Car Company (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Morale, Solutions and San Francisco (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Contra Costa Should Reject Sprawl (EastBayTimes)

