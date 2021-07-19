This Week: Highway Widening, Youth Transit, Patrick Ave.
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Why Are We STILL Widening Highways? Join SPUR for a discussion about the continued madness of widening highways when their destructive effect and futility can’t be overstated. Monday/today! July 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Monday/tonight! Youth Transportation Advisory Committee. SFMTA’s YTAB helps get input for policies and practices to help the agency serve young people and a future generation of transit riders. Monday/tonight! July 19, 6-8 p.m. Click here to join meeting. Or call 415-915-0757, code 502243417
- Monday/tonight! Patrick Avenue Community Meeting. The Hayward Transportation Division will hold a public meeting to share and discuss potential changes to the Patrick Avenue Safety Improvements Project, Monday/tonight! July 19 6 p.m. Weekes Park Community Center, 27182 Patrick Ave, Staging area behind the center facing the open park, Hayward
- Tuesday Equitable Transit Oriented Development. Join SPUR for a discussion on creating equitable TODs around the region. Tuesday, July 20, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Seamless Bay Area + Streets for People Social Hour. Care about fast and frequent transit, safe streets, and walkable neighborhoods across the Bay Area? Can’t wait to see Bay Area friends and advocates in person after a year and half of quarantine? Join Streets for People and Seamless Bay Area for a festive in-person social hour. Thursday, July 22, 6-8 p.m. Shotwell’s Saloon, 3349 20th St, S.F.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades are underway on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about progress, offer comments and concerns. Thursday, July 22, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call (415) 915-0757 Conference ID 644 209 274#
- Friday Women and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. Starts McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.