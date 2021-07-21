Today’s Headlines

  • Will Muni Ever Restore Full Service? (SFChron)
  • Is BART the Best? (SFGate)
  • Google Expands Transit Crowdedness (Forbes)
  • More on Link 21 Transit Expansion (GoldCountry)
  • More on Policing Transit (NextCity)
  • Oakland Approves Terms for A’s Howard Terminal Project (SFChron)
  • More on Climate Change and Rising Seas (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Climate Change Goals (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (MercNews)
  • Masks Back On? (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Housing Prices Most Deceptive (Berkeleyside)
  • That Swimming Pool Came out of Nowhere (SFGate)

