Today’s Headlines
- Will Muni Ever Restore Full Service? (SFChron)
- Is BART the Best? (SFGate)
- Google Expands Transit Crowdedness (Forbes)
- More on Link 21 Transit Expansion (GoldCountry)
- More on Policing Transit (NextCity)
- Oakland Approves Terms for A’s Howard Terminal Project (SFChron)
- More on Climate Change and Rising Seas (SFChron)
- S.F.’s Climate Change Goals (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (MercNews)
- Masks Back On? (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Housing Prices Most Deceptive (Berkeleyside)
- That Swimming Pool Came out of Nowhere (SFGate)
