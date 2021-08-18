Today’s Headlines

Transit Mask Mandate to be Extended (SFChron)

Future of S.F. Public Works (SFExaminer)

What’s Next for Alameda’s Slow Streets? (EastBayTimes)

Smoke Conditions Hitting Bay Area (SFGate)

Valencia’s Vacancy Rates (MissionLocal)

S.F.’s Population Growth (SFChron)

S.F. Eyes Properties to House Homeless (SFChron)

AG to Review Second Officer’s Role in Oscar Grant Killing (SFGate)

Tesla’s Troubles Over Self-Driving Claims (Reuters)

Motorist on Caltrain Tracks Dies (SFChron)

Cliff House to Get a New Restaurant (SFChron)

Commentary: Open the Great Walkway Again! (SFExaminer)

