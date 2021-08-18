Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Mask Mandate to be Extended (SFChron)
  • Future of S.F. Public Works (SFExaminer)
  • What’s Next for Alameda’s Slow Streets? (EastBayTimes)
  • Smoke Conditions Hitting Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Valencia’s Vacancy Rates (MissionLocal)
  • S.F.’s Population Growth (SFChron)
  • S.F. Eyes Properties to House Homeless (SFChron)
  • AG to Review Second Officer’s Role in Oscar Grant Killing (SFGate)
  • Tesla’s Troubles Over Self-Driving Claims (Reuters)
  • Motorist on Caltrain Tracks Dies (SFChron)
  • Cliff House to Get a New Restaurant (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Open the Great Walkway Again! (SFExaminer)

