Today’s Headlines
- Transit Mask Mandate to be Extended (SFChron)
- Future of S.F. Public Works (SFExaminer)
- What’s Next for Alameda’s Slow Streets? (EastBayTimes)
- Smoke Conditions Hitting Bay Area (SFGate)
- Valencia’s Vacancy Rates (MissionLocal)
- S.F.’s Population Growth (SFChron)
- S.F. Eyes Properties to House Homeless (SFChron)
- AG to Review Second Officer’s Role in Oscar Grant Killing (SFGate)
- Tesla’s Troubles Over Self-Driving Claims (Reuters)
- Motorist on Caltrain Tracks Dies (SFChron)
- Cliff House to Get a New Restaurant (SFChron)
- Commentary: Open the Great Walkway Again! (SFExaminer)
