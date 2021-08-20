Today’s Headlines

Why it’s Easier to Build Highways (Slate)

Bay Area and the Infrastructure Bill (DailyJournal, SFBay)

Interim Public Works Director Selected (SFExaminer)

Scoot Can Operate in S.F. (SFChron)

San Rafael Housing (MarinIJ)

Novato Could Add More Parklets (MarinIJ)

How Cal’s Crazy Recall Laws Came to Be (SFGate)

Champion Cable Car Bell Ringer Dies (SFChron)

S.F. Threatens to Suspend Employees Over Vax Status (KTVU)

Remember ‘Orange Day’? (SFGate)

Letters: Make Elon Musk Pay $186 Million for Running a Red Light (EastBayTimes)

Letters: No “Compromise” on Great Highway/Walkway? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?