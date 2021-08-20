Today’s Headlines
- Why it’s Easier to Build Highways (Slate)
- Bay Area and the Infrastructure Bill (DailyJournal, SFBay)
- Interim Public Works Director Selected (SFExaminer)
- Scoot Can Operate in S.F. (SFChron)
- San Rafael Housing (MarinIJ)
- Novato Could Add More Parklets (MarinIJ)
- How Cal’s Crazy Recall Laws Came to Be (SFGate)
- Champion Cable Car Bell Ringer Dies (SFChron)
- S.F. Threatens to Suspend Employees Over Vax Status (KTVU)
- Remember ‘Orange Day’? (SFGate)
- Letters: Make Elon Musk Pay $186 Million for Running a Red Light (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: No “Compromise” on Great Highway/Walkway? (SFChron)
