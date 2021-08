Today’s Headlines

VTA Hopes to Restore Rail by Sunday (CBSLocal, Trains)

Can Commuter Rail Make a Comeback? (GovTech)

Mobility vs. Transportation (GreenBiz)

Has World Passed ‘Peak Car’? (Grist)

Micromobility Grows Up (Fortune)

Riding in Waymo’s Autonomous Car (SFGate, TechCrunch)

Bay Area Apartment Construction Surged During COVID (EastBayTimes)

Are COVID Protocols Outdated? (SFChron)

S.F.’s Trash Can Prototypes (SFChron)

San Jose Mural (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Don’t Fine for Traffic Violations According to Net Worth (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?